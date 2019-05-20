Brewer earns spot on Team USA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Junior forward Brittany Brewer will represent Team USA as she has earned a spot on the Pan American Games Team.

Brewer becomes the first Lady Raider in 24 years to be a member of a Pan American Games Team. Lady Raider great Sheryl Swoopes was a member of the 1995 Pan American Games team.

Brewer is one of two players from the Big 12 Conference to earn a spot on the 12-member team. She was one of 35 participants in the trials and one of six from the Big 12.

“What a special day for Brittany and the Lady Raider Basketball family. We are so incredibly proud of her,” Head Coach Marlene Stollings said. “Brittany is the epitome of what it means to be a Lady Raider both on and off the court. This couldn’t have happened to better person and member of our family. Brittany is first class in every way, and we are pulling for her to bring home the gold from Lima, Peru, in August.”

Brewer made big strides this season under Stollings. She averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game while playing in 31 minutes per game. Brewer was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team.

The 12-member Pan American Games Team will return to Colorado Springs for training camp July 23-Aug. 5. They will then travel to Lima, Peru, to participate in the 2019 Pan American Games Aug. 6-10.

USA Basketball is the national governing body for the sport in the United States. Any team representing the United States in international basketball competitions (e.g., Olympic Games and World Cups) is selected, trained and supported by USA Basketball.

