Brewer wins second straight Big 12 Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second week in a row, Texas Tech women’s basketball’s Brittany Brewer is the Big 12 Player of the Week.

Brewer was dominant in the Lady Raiders’ lone game last week, recording 22 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in Texas Tech’s 84-48 win over Ole Miss.

Brewer captured the award for the week before as well, putting forth outstanding performances against San Diego and Purdue Fort Wayne.

For the season, the senior’s per game averages are 18.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.7 blocks. She is next in action Sunday against Houston Baptist.

