For the second time this preseason, Brian Klein found himself on an All-American team, this time he was named to the D1Baseball Preseason All-Amercan third team.

Congrats to BK for earning his second Preseason All-America honor, this time from D1Baseball.



— Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) January 21, 2020

Klein was also named to the College Baseball Newspaper’s second team in December. He is the seventh Red Raider to be a preseason All-American since 2017.

Last season, the senior hit .315 and drove in 57 RBIs as the Red Raiders starting second baseman.