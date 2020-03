LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech second baseman Brian Klein was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday, following a week in which he accumulated nine hits over five games.

Klein was key in No. 2 Texas Tech’s perfect week, notching a hit in all five victories. He finished the week 9-18 with five RBIs, four doubles and four walks.

For the season, the senior is batting .372 with six extra base hits and nine RBIs.