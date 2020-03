On Thursday, the Associated Press named Texas Tech forward Brittany Brewer an All-American Honorable Mention.

This season, Brewer averaged a double-double, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, to go along with an average four blocks a contest as well. She was also named to the Big 12 First Team for the the first time in her career.

With the honor, Brewer becomes the 26th Lady Raider All-American in program history.