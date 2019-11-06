Brittany Brewer makes Naismith Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raider senior Brittany Brewer was among the 50 players named to the watch list for the Women’s Citizen Naismith Trophy on Wednesday.

It’s the second preseason watch list for the center, who earned a spot on the Lisa Leslie Award watch list last month.

Brewer averaged 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks as a junior. Those numbers helped her earn a spot on this year’s preseason All-Big 12 team.

Brewer and the Lady Raiders open the season against Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at United Supermarkets Arena.