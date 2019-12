LUBBOCK Texas — Brittany Brewer was named the Big 12 Player of the Week Monday after putting together back-to-back impressive performances.

Brewer went for 15 points and 10 rebounds in Texas Tech’s win over Purdue Fort Wayne, and had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in the Lady Raiders’ win at San Diego.

Brewer’s senior season averages are up to 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 blocks per game.