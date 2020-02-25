Brittany Brewer named Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brittany Brewer’s excellent season is getting some national recognition. Tuesday, the Lady Raider center was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Brewer has been a force protecting the rim throughout the season. She has 111 blocks on the season, and is averaging 4.4 per game. She is second in the NCAA in blocks per game.

Against Louisiana-Monroe earlier in the season, she tied the NCAA record for blocks in a game with 16. She also set the program’s single season mark for blocks in Saturday’s win over Iowa State.

Brewer is one of 10 semifinalists for the award.

The Abilene native has led the Lady Raiders to a 16-9 record on the season, but the team is just 5-9 in Big 12 play.