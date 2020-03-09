Brittany Brewer named to All-Big 12 First Team, Defensive Team

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders center Brittany Brewer was rewarded for her excellent senior season on Monday, getting named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Defensive Team.

Brewer averaged 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game on the year, establishing herself as a force on both ends of the floor.

The other Lady Raider to receive a conference award was Chrislyn Carr, who was an honorable mention for the all-conference teams.

The Lady Raiders finished tied for sixth in the Big 12 with a 7-11 conference record. Next, they have the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Their first game is against Kansas Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar