Brittany Brewer named to All-Big 12 First Team, Defensive Team

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders center Brittany Brewer was rewarded for her excellent senior season on Monday, getting named to the All-Big 12 First Team and Defensive Team.
Brewer averaged 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game on the year, establishing herself as a force on both ends of the floor.
The other Lady Raider to receive a conference award was Chrislyn Carr, who was an honorable mention for the all-conference teams.
The Lady Raiders finished tied for sixth in the Big 12 with a 7-11 conference record. Next, they have the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Their first game is against Kansas Thursday night.