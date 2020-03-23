Brittany Brewer named USWBA All-America honorable mention

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brittany Brewer continues to rack up accolades for her outstanding senior season, getting named an honorable mention to the United States Basketball Writers of America’s All-American team on Monday.

Brewer was also an honorable mention on the Associated Press’ All-America team.

The Abilene native averaged 16.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on the year. She was also outstanding on the defensive end, blocking 127 total shots and tying an NCAA record with 16 blocks in a game against Louisiana Monroe.