Bruffy named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy has been recognized once again for his work on and off the field as he was named Wednesday as a semifinalist for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced.

Bruffy is one of 185 semifinalists for the award, 71 of which hail from FBS programs. Celebrating its 30th year in 2019, the award recognizes the top football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

The Missouri City, Texas, native has started 25 games along the offensive line the last three seasons, including three starts at left tackle this season. He also boasts an impressive academic resume that includes a pair of Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors, the Big 12’s Gautt Postgrad Scholarship and participation at the 2019 NCAA Autonomy Convention.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The winner will be announced on Dec. 10 in New York City at the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner and have his scholarship increased to $25,000.

Launched in 1959, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards were the first initiative in history to grant postgraduate scholarships based on both a player’s academic and athletic accomplishments and has honored 854 individuals since its inception. Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, former chairman of Intuit and former player and head coach at Columbia University, the Campbell Trophy was first awarded in 1990.

Bruffy and the Red Raiders will travel to Norman, Okla., this weekend to open Big 12 play at No. 6 Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on FOX and the Texas Tech Sports Network.