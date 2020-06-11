Bryce Bonnin goes to Cincinnati Reds in 3rd round of MLB Draft

CINCINNATI — Texas Tech pitcher Bryce Bonnin became the second Red Raider to be taken in the MLB Draft on Thursday, as the Cincinnati Reds selected him with pick No. 84 in the third round.

Bonnin played two years for the Red Raiders after transferring in from Arkansas. He appeared in 19 games, starting 17 and posting a 4.69 ERA.

As a sophomore in 2019, Bonnin went 7-1 with a 4.08 ERA, striking out 65 batters and walking 45 in 64 innings. His best work came at the most important time of the season, as he recorded a 1.65 ERA in three NCAA Tournament starts. He beat Florida State in the College World Series, striking out seven Seminoles and only allowing one unearned run in five innings of two-hit ball.

The Mont Belvieu, Texas native struggled in 2020, allowing 12 earned runs and eight extra-base hits in just 14.2 innings before the college baseball season ended due to COVID-19. Bonnin’s best start came against Stanford, when he struck out nine hitters in five innings, but he was shelled for six runs in 1.2 innings against a lowly Rice team.

Bonnin was the second Texas Tech player taken in the draft after fellow pitcher Clayton Beeter was selected No. 66 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.