LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performances in wins over No. 7 Baylor and No. 20 Texas.

Williams scored 17 points in both games and averaged five rebounds per game for the week.

The Newcomer of the Week honor was Williams’ second of the season. Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor also earned the award January 24.

Williams is in his first season as a Red Raider after starting his career at Fresno State and later transferring to UTEP. He has scored 1,996 points in his career.

Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji and Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington shared the Big 12’s Player of the Week award.