LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second straight week, a Texas Tech player won the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week in men’s basketball.

The conference announced Monday that Red Raider forward Bryson Williams earned the award. Texas Tech’s Kevin Obanor won it the week before.

Williams scored a season-high 33 points in Texas Tech’s double-overtime loss to Kansas Monday. He followed that with 10 points in a win over Mississippi State Monday.

Williams is in his first season at Texas Tech after transferring from UTEP. He is averaging a team-leading 13.5 points per game and is the squad’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 46 percent.

The Red Raiders are next in action Tuesday against the University of Texas in Lubbock.