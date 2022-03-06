LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team, the conference announced Sunday.

The awards were voted on by the league’s coaches.

Williams led Texas Tech with 14.0 points per game in his lone year as a Red Raider. He also contributed 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

Williams transferred to Texas Tech after spending two seasons each at Fresno State and UTEP. He lost the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award to Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington.

Brockington, Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, Kansas State’s Nijel Pack and Baylor’s James Akinjo joined Williams on the All-Big 12 First Team.

Williams is the first Red Raider to make the team since Jarrett Culver in 2019.

Kevin McCullar, Kevin Obanor, Marcus Santos-Silva and Adonis Arms were all named All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions.

Agbaji won the conference’s Player of the Year award. Baylor’s Scott Drew was the Coach of the Year.