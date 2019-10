Texas Tech freshman Caitlin Dugan was named the Big 12 Volleyball Rookie of the Week on Monday, after helping lead the Red Raiders to a win in Ames on Saturday.

Against the Cyclones, Dugan registered a team-leading 12 kills as Tech beat Iowa State on the road for the first time in 15 years.

Texas Tech will next host Kansas on October 16 at 6:00 pm.