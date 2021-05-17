Cal Conley named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley (13) throws during warmups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball’s Cal Conley was recognized on Monday as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference office announced.

It’s Conley’s first weekly honor from the conference office and the seventh for the Red Raiders this season. This is the third time a Red Raider has received a Newcomer of the Week award as Conley joins Patrick Monteverde, who has won the distinction twice.

Conley led the Big 12 in home runs (3) and RBI (8) for the week, going yard in all three games at Oklahoma to help the Red Raiders capture the Big 12 road series victory.

Conley connected on a solo shot in the top of the eighth of the series opener that tied the game at 8-all and helped send it into extras. He added a grand slam on Saturday and a three-run blast on Sunday.

The Mount Carmel, Ohio, native is hitting .341 on the year with 12 home runs and 48 RBI. He is tied for the team-lead in hits with 63 and doubles with 13.

A member of the Brooks Wallace Award watch list, he leads all Big 12 shortstops this season in hits, home runs and RBI. He has previously earned the Bobby Bragan Award Player of the Week (March 16) and been named the National Shortstop of the Week by the College Baseball Hall of Fame (April 20).

Conley and the Red Raiders return to action this weekend as they host Kansas in the final series of the regular season. The opener is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

