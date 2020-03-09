Cal Conley named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after productive series against UNLV and Rice.
Conley totaled 11 hits and 10 RBI on the week as Texas Tech swept both schools. Five of those hits were for extra bases: four doubles and a triple. He also walked twice and stole a base. For the week, he was 11-21, good for a .524 batting average.
He got three hits against UNLV on Wednesday and against Rice on Saturday. His hitting was especially crucial Saturday, when he hit a double, a triple and drove in five runs as the Red Raiders mounted a seven-run comeback to beat the Owls 19-12.
Conley is a redshirt freshman at Texas Tech after transferring in from Miami. He is batting .397 with 23 RBIs on the season.