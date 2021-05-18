Cal Conley named semifinalist for Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year award

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech shortstop Cal Conley was named a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year award, the College Baseball Foundation announced Tuesday.

The award honors the best shortstop in college baseball each year. It was named after former Texas Tech shortstop Brooks Wallace, who played for the Red Raiders from 1977-1980 and died of Leukemia at the age of 27.

Conley is one of 30 semifinalists. He is the only one from the Big 12.

Conley has brought a power stroke to the shortstop position in 2021, slugging 12 home runs and 13 doubles along with a .341 batting average.

He’s also been solid in the field, making several impressive defensive plays and committing only five errors all season.

Conley was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week last week after he hit three home runs in a weekend series at Oklahoma.