Caleb Kilian and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a rookie deal that will give the former Texas Tech pitcher a $400,000 signing bonus.

Killian was drafted in the eighth round by the Giants in the MLB Draft earlier this month.

This past season he went 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts.

He is the second Red Raider pitcher to sign an MLB deal in the past two days, after Caleb Freeman signed with the Chicago White Sox for $150,000 on Friday.