Texas Tech’s Cam Warren and Josh Jung added to their postseason accolades by making another All-America team, this time the honor came from D1 Baseball.

Jung made the first team as a shortstop and Warren was on the second team as a designated hitter.

The Red Raiders will next be in action on Saturday at 1:00 pm when they take on Michigan in the opening game of the 2019 College World Series. That game will air on ESPN.