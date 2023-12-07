LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced Thursday that senior Devan Cambridge suffered a season-ending knee injury against Omaha on Wednesday.

“Devan has been a tremendous person and teammate since he arrived,” Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland said in a press release. “It’s a devastating injury for him and our program. He is still going to make a significant impact on our team this year through his leadership. I’m extremely confident that he will come back even stronger from this injury and is going to have a bright future.”

The Arizona State transfer was in his first season at Texas Tech. He started all eight games and was third in scoring and rebounding with 10.5 points and 45. rebounds per game. The fifth-year senior scored in double figures in five of eight games this season, finishing with nine points against Omaha before suffering the injury with 9:41 remaining in the game.

Cambridge would be eligible to file for a medical hardship waiver through the Big 12 following the season if he chooses to.

(Texas Tech Sports Communications contributed to this report.)