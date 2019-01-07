Carr Earns Third Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honor

For the second straight week, freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, league officials announced Monday.
🔁 REPEAT 🔁
See how these ladies got it done (again) in Week 9 of #Big12WBB » https://t.co/i5VxpjBExp. pic.twitter.com/iZ5RxPGBYY— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 7, 2019
This is the third weekly honor for the freshman. She is the first Lady Raider to earn three or more weekly honors in a single season since Japreece Dean took home six during the 2015-16 season.
In her first two games in the Big 12, Carr paced the Lady Raiders with 19 points in both games last week. She posted her eighth and ninth straight double-digit point game and 11th and 12th of the season.
Carr also had a career high seven rebounds and three steals against the eighth-ranked Baylor.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Wednesday as they host Kansas for a 7 p.m. tip off. Texas Tech then travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)