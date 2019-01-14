Carr Wins Fourth Big 12 Freshman of the Week Award

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carr Again

LUBBOCK, TX - Fresh off another 20-point week average, freshman point guard Chrislyn Carr has been named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the third straight week, league officials announced Monday.

This is the four weekly honor for the rookie. She is just two honors shy of matching Japreece Dean’s six weekly honors during the 2015-16 season.

Carr averaged 20 points per game in Big 12 play this week as she scored 19 against Kansas and 21 at Oklahoma State. She posted her 10th and 11th straight double-digit point game and 13th and 14th of the season.

Carr also had a career high eight rebounds, four assists and three steals against Oklahoma State.

The Lady Raiders return to action on Wednesday as they travel to TCU for a 6:30 p.m. tip off. The game is set to air on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

COURTESY OF TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS