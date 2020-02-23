Carr’s clutch free throws propel Lady Raiders to win at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — In a tie game with 1.2 seconds left, Chrislyn Carr made three free throws to push the Lady Raiders past Iowa State 77-74.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Andrayah Adams gave the Lady Raiders a 74-68 lead with 37 seconds left, but they turned the ball over three times in the final minute, allowing the Cyclones to tie the game up.
Carr salvaged the game with her clutch free throws, and Iowa State did not get off a game-tying shot attempt.
Brittany Brewer was dominant throughout, scoring a game-high 27 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and blocking seven shots.
Carr also put forth an impressive performance, scoring 14 points to go along with eight rebounds, nine assists and five steals.
The win gives the Lady Raiders a 16-9 overall record and a 5-9 record in Big 12 play.
Their next game is Wednesday night at Oklahoma State.