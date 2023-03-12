LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech gave up three unearned runs in the top of the ninth inning to lose its first home game of the season, 10-9, to No. 23 Iowa in Sunday’s series finale at Rip Griffin Park.

Kyle Huckstorf reached on an error by shortstop Cade McGarrh, who entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth. Huckstorf would also advance to second on the play.

Brennen Dorighi would drive in Huckstorf with the go-ahead run with a single through the right side.

Iowa’s next batter, Keaton Anthony, would reach on another Texas Tech error when Kevin Bazzell couldn’t handle a tough short hop near the third base bag.

Chase Moseley doubled to the right-center gap scoring Dorighi and Anthony. Centerfielder Dillon Carter slid into the walk attempting to make a diving catch on the play and exited the game with an injury.

After the game, head coach Tim Tadlock said that Carter was getting x-rays on his left hand.

Carter helped the Red Raiders rally and tie it before leaving with the injury. His third home run of the weekend pulled Texas Tech within a run in the sixth inning, and Bazzell would tie it at 7-7 with a solo homer in the seventh.

Austin Green hit the team’s fourth home run in the bottom of the ninth. The two-run shot pulled the Red Raiders within one, but the Hawkeyes’ Cade Obermueller would strike out Gavin Kash and Drew Woodcox then got Hudson White to ground out to first to end it.

The loss snapped a 13-game home winning streak to start the season.

The Red Raiders (14-3) open a two-game series with UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park.