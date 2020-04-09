Cayla Petree leaves South Plains College for Gulf Coast State

PANAMA CITY, Florida — Cayla Petree is leaving her post as South Plains College women’s basketball head coach after five seasons and taking the same position at Gulf Coast State College.

Petree led the Texans to a 32-1 finish last season before the campaign was shut down due to COVID-19. The season before, Petree’s bunch lost to her new school, Gulf Coast State, 68-66 in the Elite Eight round of the NJCAA Women’s Basketball National Championships.

Thanks to @CoachPetree for visiting with us on Wednesday about her decision to take the @gcsccommodores job.



Best of luck in Florida! pic.twitter.com/jhpEWunUh8 — CollieronTV (@CollieronTV) April 8, 2020

Petree coached at SPC for five seasons, accumulating a total record of 127-36. The Lady Texans would have been a No. 2 seed if this year’s tournament had happened.

The former Lady Raider will take over one of the best programs in Junior College women’s basketball. Gulf Coast State went 23-4 last season, and won the NJCAA championship in 2016, 2017 and 2019.