LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech football’s road trip to Eugene to face Oregon in 2024 is on the verge of being put on hold.

Texas Tech confirmed on Wednesday that they are working with Oregon to swap next season’s meeting with the Ducks for a Sept. 7 trip to Washington State.

The move is in the works to help accommodate the continuation of the Civil War rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State that was in jeopardy of ending with the Ducks move to the Big Ten next season.

Oregon sportswriter John Canzao reported that the Ducks and Beavers rivalry will resume on Sept. 14 in Corvallis thanks to help from Texas Tech and Boise State.

For agreeing to the swap, Texas Tech said the program would receive an additional $100,000, pushing the game guarantee with Washington State to $500,000.

The plan is to have Washington State make a return trip to Lubbock and the Red Raiders make a trip to Eugene at some point in the 2030s.