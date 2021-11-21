Chiefs topple Cowboys 19-9 for 4th-straight win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles as Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs’ rough start to the season is starting to look more like a thing of the past.

The Chiefs won their fourth-straight game Sunday, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 and improving to 7-4 on the season. The victory put them atop the AFC West.

Sunday, it was the Chiefs’ defense that stepped up and led them to a victory, holding the vaunted Cowboys offense to nine points. They picked off Dak Prescott twice and forced another turnover on a Prescott fumble.

Patrick Mahomes turned the ball over twice himself, but he passed for 260 yards. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined for 151 of those yards. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to the lineup from an injury and ran for 63 yards and the game’s lone touchdown.

The Chiefs will get some rest with a bye week next. Their next game is December 5 against the Denver Broncos.