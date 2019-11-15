Chris Beard announces 2020 signing class

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the signing of Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo to national letters of intent for the 2020-21 season.
Burnett is the highest rated recruit to sign in Texas Tech basketball history with a 5-star ranking by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-4 guard from Chicago currently attends Prolific Prep in California, which is ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Preseason Super 25. He chose Texas Tech other Michigan, Oregon and Alabama.
Micah Peavy helped lead Duncanville to a Class 6A State Championship last season alongside current Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey.
Agbo is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-7 win chose Texas Tech over USC and was also recruited by Arizona, Cal, San Diego State and Marquette.
The class is ranked No. 5 nationally by Rivals.com.