Chris Beard announces 2020 signing class

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced the signing of Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo to national letters of intent for the 2020-21 season.

Chris Beard discussing Texas Tech's 2020 signing class today, which is ranked No. 5 nationally by https://t.co/aGRilw04t4. #Wreckem @KAMCNews pic.twitter.com/ndUvkSu7Aq — David Collier (@CollieronTV) November 15, 2019

Burnett is the highest rated recruit to sign in Texas Tech basketball history with a 5-star ranking by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-4 guard from Chicago currently attends Prolific Prep in California, which is ranked No. 5 in the USA TODAY Preseason Super 25. He chose Texas Tech other Michigan, Oregon and Alabama.

Micah Peavy helped lead Duncanville to a Class 6A State Championship last season alongside current Red Raider Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Agbo is a four-star prospect according to Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-7 win chose Texas Tech over USC and was also recruited by Arizona, Cal, San Diego State and Marquette.

The class is ranked No. 5 nationally by Rivals.com.