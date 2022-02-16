NORMAN, Oklahoma — University of Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard appeared to confront an Oklahoma fan that called him a traitor Tuesday, a video posted to Twitter showed.

The video, which was posted by Nexstar’s KFOR Sports Anchor Dylan Buckingham, shows Beard walking out of the arena after Texas’ win over Oklahoma when a fan yelled, “Chris Beard, you’re a traitor!” Beard then turned around and spoke to a group of fans.

The Twitter account @groutfitgods claimed to be the fan Beard was addressing. He said Beard’s response to him was, “Does that make you happy saying that when you don’t even know me?”

Oklahoma beat writer Eddie Radosevich, who was standing near the fan, claimed Beard said something similar, “Does that make you feel good … you don’t know me.”

Beard’s Longhorns won the game 80-78 in overtime. They are now 19-7 on the season and 8-5 in Big 12 play.