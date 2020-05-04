Chris Beard: New Red Raider Burton is the best “sit one” transfer in CBB

Wichita State’s Jamarius Burton (2) shoots as Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Philadelphia. Temple won 65-53. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech signed former Wichita State point guard Jamarius Burton in April, bringing a proven talent who will be the team’s floor general for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 season.

Burton will sit out the 2020-21 season before using his final two years of eligibility. According to Chris Beard, Burton was the best “sit one” transfer on the market.

“We kind of targeted him as the best sit transfer in college basketball in our opinion,” Beard said.

Related story: Analyzing why Jamarius Burton should fit in nicely at Texas Tech

Among the reasons for Beard’s lofty evaluation of his new point guard is Burton’s work ethic and love of the game.

“What really separated him in our mind is the intangibles,” Beard said. “His love of the game, his desire to improve. He knows what he wants and he knows what he’s willing to do to get it.”

That mindset should come in handy while Burton sits out, as he’ll have nothing but time to mold his game.