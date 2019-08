On Monday night, Texas Tech Head Basketball Coach Chris Beard gave a little extra incentive for the Red Raider Football team to go undefeated at home in 2019.

Chris Beard is having a party and (if Texas Tech Football goes undefeated at home this season) everyone is invited. pic.twitter.com/0Jt9DHcLqC — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) August 27, 2019

In order to make Beard pay up on his bet, Texas Tech will need to beat Montana State, UTEP, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, TCU and Kansas State.

The home opener is this upcoming Saturday at 3:00 pm.