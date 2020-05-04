Chris Beard sits down with Red Raider Nation

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Beard talked with Red Raider Nation’s Eric Kelly and David Collier over Zoom on Saturday, discussing a number of topics.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut the college basketball season short, and it’s continuing to affect coaching staffs without games going on. The spring is an active time for recruiting, and Beard talks about the adjustments he’s had to make without being able to see kids in person.

Beard also touches on Jahmi’us Ramsey entering the NBA Draft, and the impact that he left on Texas Tech’s program.

The interview covers these topics and many more. Use the video player above to watch it.