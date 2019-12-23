Chris Clarke becomes fourth Red Raider to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke (44) dribbles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Clarke was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, becoming the fourth Red Raider to win the award this season.

Clarke averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and four rebounds in Texas Tech’s wins over Southern Mississippi and Texas-Rio Grande Valley last week.

The Virginia Tech transfer joins T.J. Holyfield, Jahmi’us Ramsey and Terrence Shannon as Red Raiders to win the award this season. The foursome serve as a testament to the talent Chris Beard was able to add to his roster in the offseason.

Clarke moved into the starting lineup when Ramsey injured his hamstring in November, and played well in that role. However when Ramsey returned Saturday, Clarke moved back to the bench. Beard said after the game that the return to the bench was Clarke’s idea.

“Chris reached out to me personally and said ‘look I just want to win I really prefer to come off the bench’,” Beard said. “For Chris to make that decision is unselfishness, that’s team basketball. That’s how you win.”

Clarke and the Red Raiders will next be in action Sunday when they play Cal State Bakersfield.