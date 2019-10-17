Chris Clarke earns preseason honors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech graduate transfer Chris Clarke was announced as one of 20 players on the watch list for the 2020 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award on Wednesday.

It wasn’t the only preseason honor for Clarke. He was also named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year on Wednesday.

Clarke was also named preaseason All-Big 12 honorable mention along with senior Davide Moretti and freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Clarke transferred to Texas Tech this season after averaging 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.03 steals in 79 games played at Virginia Tech.

Texas Tech begins its season against Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. on November 5th at United Supermarkets Arena.