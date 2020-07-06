Clayton Beeter signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers

After the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him with the 66th pick of June’s MLB Draft, Texas Tech right hander Clayton Beeter announced on Twitter Sunday night that he had officially signed with the team.

Officially signed! ✔️ I’m so thankful for everyone who’s helped me along the journey #GoDodgers #OneStepCloser pic.twitter.com/I3xbnB5BS1 — Clayton Beeter (@C_Beeter) July 6, 2020

This past season, Beeter burst onto the radar of professional baseball teams around the country, as he posted a 2.14 ERA with 33 strikeouts in his first season as a starter for the Red Raiders.

Beeter now becomes the second drafted Texas Tech pitcher to sign a professional contract, joining Bryce Bonnin, who signed with the Reds last month after they took him with the 84th overall pick.

The projected slot value of the 66th pick in the MLB Draft is $1,003,300.