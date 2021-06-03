College Baseball Newspaper names Jung and Conley All-Americans

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech freshman second baseman Jace Jung and redshirt freshman shortstop Cal Conley have been named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced Thursday.

Jung was placed on the first team, while Conley was tabbed to the second team. Tech’s two selections led the Big 12. Jung is the Big 12’s lone representative on the first team.

This is the first All-America honor for Jung, who was named a freshman All-American by the same publication last year. It’s the second All-America honor for Conley, who was a third-team selection by CB Newspaper last season.

This marks the sixth straight year Tech has been represented on CB Newspaper’s All-America teams. Conley was joined by Brian Klein and Micah Dallas in 2020, Josh Jung garnered honors in 2019, Josh Jung and Grant Little received accolades in 2018, Steven Gingery made the list in 2017, and Eric Gutierrez earned a nod in 2016.

Jung’s numbers rank among the very best in the country this season. The Big 12 Player of the Year ranks in the top 10 nationally in four offensive categories, including RBI (3rd), home runs (5th), base on balls (9th) and home runs per game (10th). He is the first Big 12 freshman since Matt Hopper (Nebraska) in 2000 to hit 20 home runs. Jung enters the postseason as the Big 12 leader in home runs and slugging and is second in RBI and base on balls. Additionally, he reached base safely in the first 50 games of the season – which was the nation’s longest active streak until it ended in Tech’s last game at the Big 12 Tournament.

Conley has put together a .337 average at the plate with 70 hits, 52 RBI, 43 runs scored, 13 home runs and 13 doubles. He ranks among the Big 12 leaders in home runs (6th), RBI (6th), hits (7th), batting average (9th) and slugging (10th). On Wednesday, he was named one of six finalists for the Brooks Wallace Shortstop of the Year Award a week after being named First Team All-Big 12.

For all things Texas Tech Baseball, follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter.