LUBBOCK, Texas — College of San Mateo tight end Jason Lloyd will be playing his Division 1 ball at Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Lloyd stands 6’4″ and weights 240 pounds. He caught 13 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown last season at San Mateo.

The Belmont, California native chose Texas Tech over offers from Toledo, UNLV and UCF.

Lloyd is the ninth member of Matt Wells’ 2021 class, which is currently ranked No. 34 in the nation by 247 Sports.