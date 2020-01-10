Collins receives NCAA waiver for sixth year of eligibility

LUBBOCK, Texas – This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech senior wide receiver Seth Collins has been granted a NCAA waiver to extend his eligibility to a sixth season, Red Raider head coach Matt Wells announced Friday afternoon.

Collins was forced to miss the entire 2019 season following a devastating shoulder injury suffered towards the end of spring practices. He spent the fall rehabbing from that injury and will rejoin the Red Raiders on the field when spring practices begin.

“We’re happy for Seth that he will get to continue his career and return to the field next season,” Wells said. “He has worked diligently with our training staff to rehab from a significant injury. We look forward to him participating in our offseason strength and conditioning program and spring practices.”

Collins caught 32 passes for 317 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Red Raiders as a junior in 2018, his first season in Lubbock after transferring that summer from Oregon State. He was on the receiving end of at least one pass in all 12 games that season en route to finishing fourth on the team for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Collins previously recorded 48 receptions for 548 yards and two touchdowns during his two-plus seasons at Oregon State where he actually began his career as the Beavers’ starting quarterback in 2015. Collins moved from quarterback to wide receiver for the final game of the 2015 season and remained there as a sophomore in 2016 where he led the Beavers with 36 catches, totaling 418 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Collins and the Red Raiders open the 2020 slate on Sept. 5 at UTEP. Season tickets are now on sale for all seven home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium and can be purchased online or by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.

This was a press release from Texas Tech athletics.