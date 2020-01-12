Comeback Kid: Mahomes throws 5 TDs in incredible Chiefs comeback win

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a Chiefs’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Mahomes and the Chiefs are now one win away from the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A 24-point deficit is nothing to Patrick Mahomes.

The former Texas Tech star quarterback didn’t blink after the Houston Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead, as he threw five touchdowns to lead the Chiefs all the way back and complete the 51-31 victory.

Mahomes was deadly efficient throughout the game, hitting on 23 of 35 passes for 321 yards. He connected with tight end Travis Kelce 10 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 53 yards.

Houston took its large lead in the first quarter, returning a blocked punt for a touchdown and scoring again after Tyreek Hill muffed a punt deep in Chiefs territory.

Mahomes then threw his first touchdown pass of the day to Damien Williams and then connected with Kelce for three touchdowns to give Kansas City a lead before halftime. The Chiefs would never relinquish it.

The Chiefs are now just one win away from making their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Standing in their way are the Tennessee Titans, who’ve knocked off the defending champion New England Patriots and the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship Game.

The Titans and Chiefs play at 2:05 p.m. CT next Sunday.