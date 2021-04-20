Conley, Montgomery earn national weekly honors

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after earning his first career Big 12 weekly award, Texas Tech baseball’s Mason Montgomery added a national honor to his collection as the sophomore left-hander was named National Pitcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation, it was announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the College Baseball Foundation named Cal Conley as its Shortstop of the Week. It’s the second weekly accolade for Conley this season, who was also named the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award Player of the Week on March 16.

Montgomery is the first Red Raider pitcher to receive a National Pitcher of the Week award. He and fellow left-hander Patrick Monteverde have been honored at the conference level a combined three times.

Montgomery struck out a career-high 12 batters to earn the win at West Virginia in the rubber match on Sunday. It matched the most strikeouts by a pitcher in a Big 12 game this season and the most by a Red Raider in a conference battle since Bobby Duran in 2010. The Leander native sat down the first five batters of the game and retired the first 10 Mountaineers in order. He finished with one run allowed on two hits in 6.2 innings.

Conley, meanwhile, pulled off a rare feat by homering from both sides of the plate on Sunday’s win over the Mountaineers. The Mount Carmel, Ohio, native hit a two-run shot from the right side in the fifth that put Tech ahead 4-1, and then hit a two-run blast from the left side in the sixth to give the Red Raiders a 10-1 cushion. He added a double and a single on Sunday to finish the game 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs. For the week, Conley hit .400 with four free passes and six RBI. He added 18 assists and nine putouts in the field.

The No. 5 Red Raiders had their midweek neutral-site game against Oklahoma postponed to May 4 due to weather in Amarillo. Tech now turns its attention to a three-game home set against Baylor this weekend.

