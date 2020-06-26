Connor Queen to return for TTU 2021 baseball season

LUBBOCK, Texas — After a senior campaign that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, right-handed pitcher Connor Queen announced he will return to Texas Tech for the upcoming 2021 season, according to a release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Queen led the Red Raiders with a 1.06 ERA during 2019, and helped the Red Raiders to a 46-20 overall record, their third Big 12 title in four years and their fourth College World Series in six seasons, according to the Texas Tech Athletics webpage.

Queen has made 32 appearances on the mound for Tech, including one start in 2018. During that time, he has accumulated a 5-0 record and 2.89 ERA over 53.0 innings, according to Texas Tech athletic records.

The NCAA announced on March 30 it would allow schools to provide spring sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility.

Since then, Texas Tech has worked closely with each of its programs to identify senior student-athletes who wished to return for a final year of eligibility.