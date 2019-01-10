Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Kliff Kingsbury said back in October when he was coaching Texas Tech he would take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in the NFL draft.

Kliff Kingsbury with some high praise for OU QB Kyler Murray:



"Kyler is a freak.....I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." pic.twitter.com/aYYamjMu7o — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 28, 2018

The new Arizona Cardinals head coach now has the top pick in the upcoming draft and might have the opportunity to do just that.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday night that the Oakland A's expect Murray to enter the NFL draft.

An @sfchronicle exclusive: Oakland A's expect top pick Kyler Murray to enter NFL draft https://t.co/YAeClwywN1 — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 10, 2019

Oakland selected Murray ninth-overall in Major League Baseball's amateur draft back in June.

The move is unlikely since Arizona selected UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the tenth overall pick in last year's draft.