Could Kingsbury's Cardinals take Murray with Top Pick?

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 11:17 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 11:17 PM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - Kliff Kingsbury said back in October when he was coaching Texas Tech he would take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the top pick in the NFL draft.

The new Arizona Cardinals head coach now has the top pick in the upcoming draft and might have the opportunity to do just that.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday night that the Oakland A's expect Murray to enter the NFL draft.

Oakland selected Murray ninth-overall in Major League Baseball's amateur draft back in June.

The move is unlikely since Arizona selected UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the tenth overall pick in last year's draft.

 

