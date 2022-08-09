LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech has an experienced group of running backs for the 2022-23 football season, and each player that has rushed a career high of at least 500 yards is expected to return to the team.

With the opening game against Murray State now less than a month away, the focus has been on two potential athletes to take on the starting position.

Sarodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks are at the center stage in the debate, according to reports.

“Thompson battled through injuries last season and still rushed for 500 yards, 10 touchdowns, and even chipped in over 100 yards receiving,” Guns Up Nation said. “Brooks stepped up nicely to fill in for Thompson, rushing for 568 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. The two will split most of the carries this season.”

According to SB Nation, both players would add to the offensive line and be able to defend the backfield with lots of carries.

Thompson and Brooks add depth to the Red Raider team in the discussion of starting running backs.