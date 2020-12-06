Coutee goes for career high 141 yards in Texans’ loss to Colts

Houston Texans’ Keke Coutee (16) leaps to make a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis won 30-23. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans lost their eighth game of the season to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, but former Texas Tech star Keke Coutee had the best game of his career.

Coutee caught eight Deshaun Watson passes for 141 yards. The yardage was the most Coutee has totaled in a single game in his NFL career.

Coming into the game, Coutee had just six catches for 38 yards on the season.

Before graduating to the NFL, Coutee was a force at Texas Tech. In 2017, the Lufkin native had 1,429 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.