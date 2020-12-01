COVID-19: Texas Tech reports two positive tests in football program last week

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 8,810 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 202 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, three remain active, including one that involves a member of the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Nov. 22-28:

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 22: 104

Total positive test results from Nov. 22: 1

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 25: 31

Total positive test results from Nov. 25: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Nov. 27: 82

Total positive test results from Nov. 27: 1

Active cases among student-athletes: 1

Recoveries among student-athletes: 93

Active cases among staff: 1

Recoveries among staff: 8

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 97

Total positive test results over past seven days: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 2

Active cases among staff: 0

