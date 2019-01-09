Culver added to Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List

Texas Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver has been named to the 2018-19 Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List. The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player in College Basketball.

Culver is putting up some of the best numbers in the nation with 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the No. 8-ranked Red Raiders who improved to 14-1 on the season with a 66-59 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. A Lubbock native, Culver recorded his first double-double of the season and third of his career by going for 23 points and adding a career-high 13 rebounds against the Sooners. He has now scored 20 of more points in seven games this season, including a career-high 30 in a win over Abilene Christian.



Culver is also on the Jerry West Award Watch List and the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.



Villanova’s Jalen Brunson earned the award last season, while Kansas’ Sherron Collins won the inaugural award in 2010. Coach Lute Olson won 780 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona. During that stretch he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.



Incoming freshman and transfers are not eligible for the midseason watch list. The 2019 Lute Olson Award will be presented at the College Insider awards event in April at the site of the men’s division I national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



2018-19 LUTE OLSON AWARD MID-SEASON WATCH LIST

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6-5 So. Virginia Tech

R.J. Barrett 6-7 Fr. Duke

Yoeli Childs 6-8 Jr. BYU

Chris Clemons 5-9 Sr. Campbell

Jarrett Culver 6-6 So. Texas Tech

Jarron Cumberland 6-5 Jr. Cincinnati

Mike Daum 6-9 Sr. South Dakota State

Carsen Edwards 6-1 Jr. Purdue

Rui Hachimura 6-8 Jr. Gonzaga

Ethan Happ 6-8 Sr. Wisconsin

Jared Harper 5-11 Jr. Auburn

Markus Howard 5-11 Jr. Marquette

De’Andre Hunter 6-8 So. Virginia

Ty Jerome 6-5 Jr. Virginia

Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. Kansas

Caleb Martin 6-7 Sr. Nevada

C.J. Massinburg 6-3 Sr. Buffalo

Charles Matthews 6-6 Sr. Michigan

Luke Maye 6-8 Sr. North Carolina

Ja Morant 6-3 So. Murray State

James Palmer 6-6 Sr. Nebraska

Shamorie Ponds 6-1 Jr. St. John’s

Myles Powell 6-2 Jr. Seton Hall

Grant Riller 6-3 Jr. Charleston

Reid Travis 6-8 Sr. Kentucky

LaGerald Vick 6-5 Sr. Kansas

Grant Williams 6-7 Jr. Tennessee

Zion Williamson 6-7 Fr. Duke

Cassius Winston 6-1 Jr. Michigan State

Justin Wright-Foreman 6-2 Sr. Hofstra

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)