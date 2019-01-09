Culver added to Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List

Texas Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver has been named to the 2018-19 Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List. The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I player in College Basketball.
Culver is putting up some of the best numbers in the nation with 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the No. 8-ranked Red Raiders who improved to 14-1 on the season with a 66-59 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena. A Lubbock native, Culver recorded his first double-double of the season and third of his career by going for 23 points and adding a career-high 13 rebounds against the Sooners. He has now scored 20 of more points in seven games this season, including a career-high 30 in a win over Abilene Christian.
Culver is also on the Jerry West Award Watch List and the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
Villanova’s Jalen Brunson earned the award last season, while Kansas’ Sherron Collins won the inaugural award in 2010. Coach Lute Olson won 780 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona. During that stretch he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.
Incoming freshman and transfers are not eligible for the midseason watch list. The 2019 Lute Olson Award will be presented at the College Insider awards event in April at the site of the men’s division I national championship in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
2018-19 LUTE OLSON AWARD MID-SEASON WATCH LIST
Nickeil Alexander-Walker 6-5 So. Virginia Tech
R.J. Barrett 6-7 Fr. Duke
Yoeli Childs 6-8 Jr. BYU
Chris Clemons 5-9 Sr. Campbell
Jarrett Culver 6-6 So. Texas Tech
Jarron Cumberland 6-5 Jr. Cincinnati
Mike Daum 6-9 Sr. South Dakota State
Carsen Edwards 6-1 Jr. Purdue
Rui Hachimura 6-8 Jr. Gonzaga
Ethan Happ 6-8 Sr. Wisconsin
Jared Harper 5-11 Jr. Auburn
Markus Howard 5-11 Jr. Marquette
De’Andre Hunter 6-8 So. Virginia
Ty Jerome 6-5 Jr. Virginia
Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. Kansas
Caleb Martin 6-7 Sr. Nevada
C.J. Massinburg 6-3 Sr. Buffalo
Charles Matthews 6-6 Sr. Michigan
Luke Maye 6-8 Sr. North Carolina
Ja Morant 6-3 So. Murray State
James Palmer 6-6 Sr. Nebraska
Shamorie Ponds 6-1 Jr. St. John’s
Myles Powell 6-2 Jr. Seton Hall
Grant Riller 6-3 Jr. Charleston
Reid Travis 6-8 Sr. Kentucky
LaGerald Vick 6-5 Sr. Kansas
Grant Williams 6-7 Jr. Tennessee
Zion Williamson 6-7 Fr. Duke
Cassius Winston 6-1 Jr. Michigan State
Justin Wright-Foreman 6-2 Sr. Hofstra
(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)