Culver Earns Sporting News Midseason All-America Honor

Texas Tech sophomore Jarrett Culver has been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America second-team after averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists through 16 games.

A Lubbock native, Culver is also on the John R. Wooden Award, Jerry West Award, Oscar Robertson Trophy and Lute Olson Award watch lists and earned Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention selection. Culver has helped lead the Red Raiders to a 15-1 overall record and a 4-0 mark in Big 12 play going into an 8 p.m. game on Wednesday against Iowa State at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Sporting News Midseason All-America includes: Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Dedric Lawson (Kansas), Grant Williams (Tennessee), Cassius Winston (Michigan State) and Zion Williamson (Duke). Culver is joined on the second team by RJ Barrett (Duke), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), Markus Howard (Marquette) and Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s).

Culver is coming off scoring 14 points and adding nine rebounds and six assists in last Saturday’s win at Texas following his first double-double of the season with 23 points and a career-high 13 points on Tuesday against Oklahoma. He now has three career double-doubles and is currently averaging 16.0 points and 8.8 rebounds through four conference games. He has scored in double figures in 15 of 16 games, led the Red Raiders in scoring in 13 and has scored over 20 points in seven games. Culver recorded a career-high with 30 points against Abilene Christian on Dec. 20 where he went 12-for-13 from the field and hit four 3-pointers. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week after the performance and followed it by going to New York and scoring 25 points against Duke. Culver, who is shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 38.0 percent on 3-pointers, comes into the matchup against Texas having scored 714 career points in 53 games as a Red Raider.

