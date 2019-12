MADISON, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 11: Jarrett Culver of the Minnesota Timberwolves poses for a portrait during the 2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2019 at the Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS — Jarrett Culver scored 14 points and notched a career high seven rebounds in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ loss to the Memphis Grizzles Sunday.

The former Texas Tech star started his fourth straight game in the loss. He’s taken point guard Jeff Teague’s place in the lineup.

Culver is now averaging 8.9 points, three rebounds and 2.3 assists in his rookie season.